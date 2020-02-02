Murder and kidnapping suspect on Maui arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Maui responded to Holomua Road and discovered a man’s body on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

It happened around 12:30 p.m.

The man, who is in his 20s, appeared to have been severely beaten.

Officers later discovered a vehicle owned by the victim that was set on fire, off of Baldwin Avenue near the old Paia Gym.

The investigation identified William Douglas Allen (39), as a suspect in this incident.

An all points bulletin was immediately issued for his arrest.

Then around 6 p.m., an off-duty MPD Sergeant observed the suspect in the Paia Municipal Parking lot and called police dispatch.

As a result, Allen was arrested for murder in the second degree and kidnapping.

Police say the victim and Allen knew each other.

The reason for this incident is still under investigation.

Allen remains in police custody, charges and next of kin notification are pending.