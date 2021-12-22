Murals pay tribute to lifeguards at Sandy Beach Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New murals at Sandy Beach Park pay tribute to Oahu’s Ocean Safety lifeguards — in particular, two rescuers.

The likeness of Joy Mills-Ferren and Joshua Guerra now accompany two other murals surrounding the comfort station on the Makapuu side of the park.

The pubic artwork is not just a memorial to these two rescuers but also serves as recognition of the life-saving efforts of all lifeguards and first responders.

We felt there needed to be these amazing people and also to the water men and water women and lifeguards of Hawai’i who spend their days and their lives keeping us safe and keeping Hawai’i safe and they really put their lives on the line for that,” said Jasper Wong, Worldwide Walls founder.

Mills-Ferren was born in 1970 and worked as a lifeguard on Oahu before moving to the Big Island. She loved dancing hula, surfing and was a prolific athlete. She died in 2018 at the age of 48.

Guerra was born in 1976 and moved to Oahu after graduating from college in 1998. He was given the nickname “Goat” for his curly long hair and fearless mountaineering skills. He also died in 2018 at the age of 42.