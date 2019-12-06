LIVE NOW /
Municipal metered Kuhio-Kaiolu parking lot reopens

Local News

by: Web Staff

1_The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach_80345

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The municipal metered Kuhio-Kaiolu parking lot located on Kuhio Avenue between Lewers and Kaiolu streets have been reopened on Thursday, December 5.

The parking lot has been closed since April 2015 and has been used as a construction staging area for the adjacent Ritz-Carlton Residences. The developers of the Ritz-Carlton Residences reimbursed city taxpayers for the use of the lot and worked with the city to improve the property, including re-paving, lighting, and security.

The enforcement of metered stalls within the parking lot began Thursday, December 5, upon the reopening.

