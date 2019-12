HONOLULU (KHON2) — A car accident involving multiple vehicles prompted a partial closure of the H-2.

This happened on Thursday, December 26 around 6:45 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, lanes one and two of the H-2 Freeway going southbound was closed by the Wahiawa off-ramp.

It was not made clear on what caused the accident.

So far, there’s no word on any reported injuries.

The closure was later lifted around 7:47 p.m.