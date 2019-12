HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic was snarled on the H-1 Freeway going westbound near the Campbell Industrial Park offramp on Wednesday, December 11.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, three of their units staffed with 11 personnel were called to the area when multiple used syringe needles were discovered in the area around 4:42 p.m.

Police are on the scene and are investigating the discovery.