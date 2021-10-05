Police to provide update on stabbing that injured multiple people at home near Sunset Beach

The Honolulu Police are investigating the stabbing scene on Wehiwa Way, near Sunset Beach on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday morning at a home on Wehiwa Way near Sunset Beach, leaving multiple people injured.

Police said the suspect and three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to Emergency Medical Services (EMS), a 28-year-old man was treated and transported to the hospital in critical condition. Two other victims, a 24-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were treated and transported in serious condition.

EMS also said a 50-year-old man with minor injuries was treated at the scene but declined transport.

Honolulu police will be holding a news conference at 3 p.m.