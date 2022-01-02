Multiple sharks sighted at Kekaha Beach Park on Kauai; officials advise no swimming

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple sharks were sighted at Kekaha Beach Park in Kauai on Sunday, Jan. 2. Ocean Safety Bureau (OSB) officials advised the public to not swim in the area until further notice.

The sharks were sighted near the shoreline. OSB posted warning signs and will continue to monitor the area.

Lifeguards plan to reassess the area within the next few days and will continue to provide updates when possible.

For updates, people can speak to the county lifeguard or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at (808) 241-4984.