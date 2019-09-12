Pearl City police standoff over, suspect in hospital

UPDATE 9/15/2019: Police say Wayman Kaua has been charged with attempted murder, terroristic threatening and multiple fire arms violations.

His bail is set at $1 million.

UPDATE: A police standoff in Pacific Palisades is over and the suspect is currently in the hospital.

The incident started at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Neighbors say that they heard Wayman Kaua screaming and threatening his girlfriend.

They say that he drove off, but came back when he heard police cars coming.

Witnesses say that Kaua pointed his gun at officers and they opened fire on him.

The suspect exited out the home and was taken into custody around midnight after officers from the HPD Specialized Services Division deployed less-than-lethal gas into the home.

The suspect received medical care at the scene from EMS and was transported in serious condition to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening gunshot injuries and for gas exposure.

He was then brought to the HPD cellblock where he is being held for two counts of attempted murder in the first degree. Additional charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing to include the status of the firearm.

All roads in the area are now back open and neighbors who were forced to evacuate can return home.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are currently responding to a reported shooting at a home in Pacific Palisades, Pearl City, Thursday, Sept. 12.

HPD have shut down Komo Mai Drive by Apoepoe Street, Aamanu Street and Awahiwa Street.

There does not appear to be anyone else in the home.

Police have verified that the suspect is Wayman Kaua, who kidnapped and threatened two hostages in a 1998 standoff, which also happened in Pearl City.

A witness heard Kaua yelling at his girlfriend before gunshots were fired. The witness also said Kaua shot himself, but is still alive.

“I came out there and I saw he had a shotgun and I was like, ‘oh, no,” said Emma Garcia, who lives nearby. “Immediately flight responses just punted and I started shutting the doors.”

Garcia lives directly across the street. She says Kaua shot his girlfriend’s car and a neighbor’s tree. He then drove off when he heard police cars coming. But Garcia says Kaua must have been blocked so he came back.

“He got out and drew his gun at the cops ’cause the cops were already there at the location,” said Garcia. “And the cops had set up.”

Garcia says Kaua pointed his rifle at the officers and then pointed it at himself and then ran back to the house. She says police fired at him and he may have been hit. A little later his girlfriend came out of the house yelling that Kaua had shot himself.

“It is just too scary because when I think of all the kids. I was thinking he was in there. There are these gunshots going off and there are little babies.” said Garcia. “So immediately like I’m a mom, I get scared for my own kids.”

But the standoff continued.

Residents who live between Komo Mai Drive and Apoepoe and Aupaka Streets are not being allowed in or out of their homes. A Red Cross shelter has been set up at Pearl City District Park next to Highlands Intermediate for displaced residents.

The situation is eerily similar to the standoff in 1998.

The same Wayman Kaua kept officers at bay after firing several shots with a rifle.

The standoff ended 22 hours later after police stormed the house and shot him. Records show that Kaua was released from prison in March after serving his sentence for shooting at police officers.

“After all of your time and to do something like this is just really sad,” cried Garcia. “It’s so sad.”

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story.