Multiple power outages reported across Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several areas on Oahu are experiencing power outages.
According to Hawaiian Electric’s outage map, several outages are reported in Waianae, Ewa, Hawaii Kai area, across the Windward side and from central to north shore.
Customers can contact Hawaiian Electric’s Troubleline at 1-855-304-1212.
