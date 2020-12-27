Multiple Maui roadways closed due to hazards

File – Officials on Maui made multiple road closures on Saturday, Dec. 26, due to several hazards including a brush fire, fallen trees and downed power lines.

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials on Maui made multiple road closures on Saturday, Dec. 26, due to several hazards including a brush fire, fallen trees and downed power lines.

Maui police say, Honoapiilani Highway is closed between Maalea Harbor and mile marker 16 due to a large brush fire and low visibility in West Maui. The American Red Cross has set up a shelter in the Lahaina Civic Center at 1840 Honoapiilani Highway and the Kihei Community Center at 303 East Lipoa Street.

Photographer via Maui Now.

Both lanes of Haleakala Highway between mile marker 3 and mile marker 5 are closed due to fallen trees blocking the road, police said in a social media post.

The south-bound lane of Olinda Road near the 1100 block area is closed because of a downed power line, according to officials.

Road crews are advising the public to avoid the areas if possible.