Multiple Kauai County facilities, events closed over public health concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Amid public health concerns over COVID-19, Kauai County announced multiple closures of various county facilities and events.

These closures will begin on March 16 for 60 days.

Additionally, the Mayor’s Track Meet scheduled on April 4 and 5 has been canceled.

The following events and permits at County of Kaua‘i facilities will be canceled beginning March 16 for up to 60 days:

All private parties and community events at all County of Kaua‘i pavilions;

All camping at county beach parks;

All indoor sporting events at County facilities;

All events at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall; and

All large gatherings of more than 100 people, including private parties and community events at all County of Kauai properties.

The following facilities and events will continue to operate during normal business hours, with caretakers enhancing disinfecting protocols:

The County of Kauai Spring Fun program at the Lihue and Hanapepe Neighborhood Centers;

Outdoor sporting events at County facilities;

The Wailua Golf Course; and

The Waimea and Kapa‘a swimming pools

Mayor Kawakami signed an emergency proclamation on March 4, 2020, for the County of Kauai, in order to provide for the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Kaua‘i from the potential spread of the COVID-19. The Mayor’s proclamation was issued in coordination with the Governor’s Office and fellow counties.

On March 11, the County Council approved the release of $2 million from the Disaster Response Reserves fund for the purpose of funding emergency expenditures to meet the public emergency needs related to COVID-19.

To view a copy of the emergency proclamation, visit the County of Kaua‘i’s website at www.kauai.gov/KEMA.

For more information and to sign up for daily updates from the state Department of Health relating to current COVID-19 information, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/news/covid-19-updates/.