HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people were left injured following a car crash involving multiple vehicles, according to EMS.

It happened at approximately 1:57 p.m. near the Central Union Church along S Beretania and Punahou Streets.





Courtesy: Norman Gibson

First responders and ambulances could be seen on scene.

Two 20-year-old women were reported to be in serious and stable condition.

It is unclear what caused the accident. A 40-year-old man remains in critical condition.