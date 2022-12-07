HONOLULU (KHON2) — An early morning fire has left multiple businesses affected on Queen Street.

The Honolulu Fire Department was called to the scene at around 1:40 a.m.

As firefighters responded to the incident, roads have been closed on Queen and Kawaiahao streets both between Cooke and Kamani streets.

A public information officer from HFD explained that once flames breached the roof, there was only so much room for crews to target the blaze with fire streams.

“So one thing the that was real — that was really good was that the community assisted us with was that they offered us a vantage point in one of their rooms in the tower over on the mauka side,” said the HFD officer.