Multiple agencies on Kauai continue search for missing diver near glass beach

‘ELE‘ELE, Hawaii (KHON2) – Multiple agencies are searching for a missing Kalāheo man who officials say was last seen Sunday afternoon. The man was reportedly preparing to go diving at glass beach in ‘Ele’ele.

Personnel with the Kaua‘i Police Department, Kaua‘i Fire Department, Ocean Safety Bureau, U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and Rescue 3 aboard Air 1 are assisting with the search.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time. KFD said it received initial reports of the missing diver on Monday at 7:50 a.m., which prompted the search.

Anyone with information about the missing diver is urged to call KPD Dispatch at (808) 241-1711.