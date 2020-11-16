Multiple accidents, stalled semi-truck causes traffic jam on H-1 Freeway

Multiple traffic accidents and a stalled semi-truck caused a major backup on the H1 Freeway on Nov. 15.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple traffic accidents and a stalled semi-truck caused a major backup on the H1 Freeway on Nov. 15.

There are no reports of any major injuries.

The scene of the traffic jam was on the westbound side of the H-1 near the Kaamilo overpass.

Three lanes were shut down at 11:30 a.m. for about an hour.