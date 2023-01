WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said that a motorcycle accident near the H1 west Waipahu offramp has closed four left lanes on the H1.

HPD also said that there is another accident in the eastbound lanes of the H1 at the Waiawa overpass and Waimalu offramp that has closed down two left lanes on the H1.

HPD is asking that drivers use an abundance of caution and to avoid the area if possible.