HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motorcyclist died in a fatal collision on the North Shore.

On May 24, the Honolulu Police Department received a call at about 5:40 p.m. for a major motor vehicle collision in the Haleiwa area. There were three vehicles involved. HPD reported that a 40-year-old woman was heading southbound on Kamehameha Highway in a Honda Civic when she rear-ended a 54-year-old man and his passenger, a 54-year-old woman, on a Harley Davidson.

The motorcycle then rear-ended a Dodge van.

Both individuals on the motorcycle were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The passenger died due to her injuries. Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets during the time of the accident.

This is the twentieth traffic fatality on Oahu this year. This is compared to 20 last year at the same time.