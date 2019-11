HONOLULU (KHON2) — A vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles sent two women to the hospital.

The accident happened on Friday, November 8, just before 1 p.m. on Farrington Highway and Waiomea Street.

According to Emergency Medical Services, two women in the accident were assessed by paramedics, treated, and transported to the trauma center.

EMS officials say that both were passengers.

One woman, 60, is in serious condition, while the other, 58, is in stable condition.