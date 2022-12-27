HONOLULU (KHON2) — Queen Emma is an icon of Hawaiian royal history. Born on Jan. 2, 1836, she exemplifies the Hawaiian tradition of hānai families and the strength that comes from giving back to our community.

The organization Daughters of Hawai’i announced a celebration in memory of Queen Emma that will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The fundraiser is a celebration of Emmalani’s 187th birthday as well as Muʻumuʻu Month. The theme is Pā‘ū & Paniolo.

It is is based on her love of horseback riding; Queen Emma was an acclaimed equestrian.

“This year’s fundraiser pays homage to Queen Emma’s love for horseback riding

and her renowned equestrian skills as a wahine holo lio [female horseback rider],

with the theme ‘Pā‘ū & Paniolo’. Guests are encouraged to dress honoring the rich

history of pāʻū, holokū, palaka, cowboys and the essence of being in Waimea circa

the 19th century and are invited to wear their finest holokū, muʻumuʻu and aloha

attire,” said The Daughters of Hawai’i.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the historic preservation, maintenance and

operations of Hānaiakamalama. This was Queen Emma’s summer palace and grounds which is located in Nu’uanu Valley.

The event has a stellar lineup of entertainment with the Casey Olsen Trio and the Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus.

There will be a fashion show to display creations by Nake‘u Awai Designs.

Attendees will be able to experience self-guided tours of the Palace along with pāʻū experiences that will be provided by O‘ahu pāʻū riders.

Tickets are $125 for general admission; and youth tickets, for those 25 years of age and younger, are priced at $85.