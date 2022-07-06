HONOLULU (KHON2) — From the laughs to the drama, from fashion to family time, Bretman Rock’s 18.4 million followers on Instagram can’t seem to get enough of the social media influencer.

The Ewa Beach native invited MTV back into his life for Season 2, which premiered on June 27.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

In the first episode, Rock and his sister, Princess Mae, visit her therapist as a chance to heal their strained relationship. Mae brings up the fact that he doesn’t tell her that he loves her.

“I feel like I’m not good enough for you,” she tells Rock during the car ride there.

Once Rock settles in, he tells the therapist they don’t talk about their feelings, so he’s interested to hear what Mae has to say.

“Bretman is one of the few people that I have in my life that I cherish the most,” she tells MTV. “I want him to believe in me because we never saw our mom be proud of us.”

Rock comes forward to say that he’s actually not proud of the decisions she has made in life.

“I work hard a lot. Her work ethic is something that I definitely do not agree with, and I think that she could do more with what I’ve given her. She could be less dependent on me,” he tells the therapist.

Rock and Mae both share that they have a lot on their plates. Mae is a mother of two who doesn’t feel completely supported by her brother, and Rock feels like he can’t focus on his own problems since he’s juggling work and family issues.

So can they overcome their differences? Click here to watch the first episode.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Season 1 of “MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock” premiered on Feb. 8, 2021, which takes place at a beachside rental with his family and friends. Click here to watch Rock’s interview with KHON2.