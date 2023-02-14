HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawai’i has long been at the forefront of protecting the privacy of women and ensuring full legal rights of personal determination and body autonomy. In 1970, the State legally enshrined these rights for women.

When Roe v. Wade was overturned last year by the U.S. Supreme Court, Hawai’i women’s rights remained protected. However, many women across the U.S. did not have that guaranteed support or the knowledge that their right to privacy was protected.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

It is because these women were left vulnerable that Senators such as Mazie Hirono have said that it is time to take the step needed to ensure women have the right to make their own decisions.

Sen. Hirono was one of 11 U.S. Senators who penned a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to be a leader for women who want a choice.

“Each day, women’s lives are threatened because they are denied access to essential health care,” wrote the senators.

The senators urged the president to make the choice to save the lives of women not only in the U.S. but also around the world.

“As President of the United States, you have a distinct role and responsibility to defend reproductive rights for all Americans and ensure those values are reflected in domestic and foreign policy. We urge you to continue using the resources of the entire federal government to mount a robust response to this crisis,” the senators added.

House Majority Leader Chuck

The letter had 11 points that they are asking President Biden to consider:

Clarify the resources and support available to individuals seeking abortion care outside of their home state by issuing guidance detailing Americans’ right to travel under the interstate commerce clause and exploring additional opportunities to finance travel and support for those seeking abortions.

by issuing guidance detailing Americans’ right to travel under the interstate commerce clause and exploring additional opportunities to finance travel and support for those seeking abortions. Continue efforts to protect the privacy and safety of abortion providers and patients by issuing new regulations to strengthen the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act to ensure that data cannot be shared with law enforcement and used to criminalize abortion providers or patients, and to ensure robust enforcement of the law.

Protect access to medication abortion . In light of the deeply concerning lawsuit in Texas, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA, which poses significant risks to medication abortion and FDA’s long-standing authority to regulate drugs in the United States, the administration should use every legal and regulatory tool at their disposal to keep this drug – which has a more than 22-year safety record – on the market. This includes any existing authorities, such as enforcement discretion, to allow mifepristone to remain available.

In light of the deeply concerning lawsuit in Texas, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA, which poses significant risks to medication abortion and FDA’s long-standing authority to regulate drugs in the United States, the administration should use every legal and regulatory tool at their disposal to keep this drug – which has a more than 22-year safety record – on the market. This includes any existing authorities, such as enforcement discretion, to allow mifepristone to remain available. Continue to evaluate remaining restrictions on medication abortion by continuing to follow the science to determine if any remaining restrictions on the distribution of mifepristone, including patient consent forms, are medically unnecessary.

Ensure veterans, service members, beneficiaries, and other federal employees can access abortion care, and that Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense health care providers who perform covered abortions can act without retaliation.

Enforce “Free Choice of Provider” requirements. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) should more aggressively enforce federal laws that guarantee Medicaid beneficiaries the ability to seek family planning services from their provider of choice and protect the existing right of people to access care from their provider of choice.

Rescind harmful Executive Orders that undermine access to abortion, contraception, and other reproductive care.

Ensure enforcement of the women’s health preventive services benefit under the ACA by ensuring individuals with private health insurance have affordable access to the birth control of their choice.

Ensure undocumented individuals seeking abortions, and those who assist them, can access that care without fear of detention or deportation.

Ensure those held in federal custody can access abortion care by expanding and enforcing existing protections to safeguard the right to abortion for those who elect to receive these services while being held in federal custody.

Increase critical funding for domestic and global sexual and reproductive health services in the President’s 2024 Budget. The Budget Proposal should not include the Hyde Amendment or the Helms Amendment.

Maternal mortality rates are on the rise again. As of 2020, there were nearly 24 birthing-persons who died per 100,000 live births each year. This is significantly higher than our counterparts.

Infant mortality rates are even higher with 548 infant deaths per 100,000 births as of 2022.

According to Sen. Hirono, “after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Republican extremists doubled down on their attacks on reproductive freedom, endangering millions. In September 2022, Senate Republicans introduced legislation to ban abortion nationwide.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The other U.S. Senators who joined Hirono were Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Tina Smith (D-MN), Ed Markey (D-MA), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).