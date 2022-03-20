HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mr. Dough hosted a soft opening on Sunday, March 20 on Oahu.

They specialize in dumplings such as pan-fried dumplings and xiaolongbao which is a soup dumpling.

“It is a simple menu,” said owner Michelle Zhang. “But we are trying to get it done fastest so people don’t have to wait so long.”

The restaurant is a chain from Hong Kong.

You can order on the Mr. Dough website or through Uber Eats.

Mr. Dough is located at 1538 Kapiolani Blvd.