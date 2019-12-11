“Mr. Christmas” Richard Tajiri out of Christmas trees

After receiving a tip that Richard Tajiri, aka “Mr. Christmas,” had run out of Christmas trees, KHON2 reached out to Mr. Tajiri to confirm. Sadly, it is true.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my 40 years,” he said.

He will not be able to re-stock, and thus is officially done for the season.

“The problem is there are no trees available in the north west. Nobody’s growing extra trees and it’s catching up. Maybe 5-7 years from now we’ll have a bigger supply of trees again, but right now, no. We’re really short on the west coast, and not only there, but Wisconsin, too. They’re really short. It’s too bad. “

This was Mr. Tajiri’s 43rd year selling Christmas trees.