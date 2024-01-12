HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Police Department’s CSI Camp is accepting applications for their 2024 cohort.

The camp is a four day Crime Scene Investigation experience created for high school juniors and seniors.

The CSI Camp 2024 is scheduled for June 24 to June 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While the camp is free, only 10 students are accepted into the program.

Some topics students can expect to see are:

crime scene photography

scene diagramming

evidence collection

fingerprints

bloodstain pattern analysis

drug analysis

court testimony

pathology/autopsy

The deadline to apply is March 28 at 4 p.m.

Applications can be found and submitted on the County of Maui’s website, on the Police Department page.

For more information, please email MauiCSICamp@mpd.net.