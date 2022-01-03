MPD shares results from impaired driving enforcement campaign over holiday weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) screened over a thousand vehicles during its impaired driving enforcement campaign over the holiday weekend, issuing four citations and making 13 arrests. There were also two traffic fatalities reported over the weekend.

According to MPD, there was an increase in both fatal motor vehicle crashes and impaired driving arrests in 2021 compared to 2020.

Last year, Maui County saw a 45% increase in fatal motor vehicle crashes, with 16 reported in 2021 compared to 11 in 2020. Police said 62% of those fatal crashes involved drugs, alcohol and speeding.

For impaired driving arrests, MPD saw a 28% increase. In 2021, police arrested 628 people for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant (OVUII) and made 21 arrests for Habitually Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant — that’s a total of 649 arrests, compared to 504 in 2020.

Lt. William Hankins, commander of the Maui Police Department Traffic Division, said the public can expect to see checkpoints and saturation patrols to continue throughout the year.

“We will do everything in our power to stop speeding and impaired drivers from selfishly injuring or killing innocent victims. We need our community to understand: It is up to them to make the smart decision to slow down and drive sober. Lt. William Hankins, commander of the Maui Police Department Traffic Division

MPD released a public service announcement video ahead of the holidays featuring victims of speeding and impaired drivers in hopes of encouraging drivers to slow down and be responsible.

Maui police continue to ask the public to report anyone suspected of driving impaired.