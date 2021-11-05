MPD: Maui County has seen a 150% increase in traffic fatalities this year; speed enforcement to begin

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) will be out in full force next week to combat speeding and aggressive driving on all state and county roadways.

The Operation Speed Jam Enforcement Campaign presents an alarming number of traffic fatalities: There has been a 150% increase in fatal motor vehicle crashes this year for Maui County.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to MPD, 64% of those crashes were attributed to both speeding and impaired drivers. To date, MPD has made 4,849 speed-related citations and written warnings, which represents a 40% increase in speeding alone compared to last year in Maui County.

“Speeding is generally one of the top citizens’ complaints if not the number one complaint throughout all of Maui County,” said Lt. William Hankins, Commander of the Maui Police Traffic Division. “Every community across Maui County has a speeding concern.”

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

Motorists can expect to see an increase in traffic enforcement beginning Nov. 8 and throughout the week.