HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, Oct. 30, the Maui Police Department released list number 11 containing the names of four individuals who have been reported unaccounted for/missing following the Lahaina wildfire disaster on Aug. 8.

MPD said moving forward, any updated will be given via a release.

They added they will only report on individuals who have been previously reported missing. A list can be seen online here.

If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the credible list of names, please contact the MPD at 808-244-6400 or email unaccounted@mpd.net to file a missing person report.

If you are an immediate family member (parent, sibling, or child) of an individual you believe is still unaccounted for, live on Maui, and want to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process, please call 808-270-7771.

If you live outside of Maui, please contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires to receive instructions on how you may provide your DNA in this effort.

MPD wants to still stress the importance of sensitivity and privacy surrounding these cases.

Their priority is to protect the rights and dignity of those involved, including the unaccounted-for persons and their families, so they request that everyone respect heir privacy during this challenging time.