MPD asks for public’s help in locating missing Wailuku man

The Maui Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Dominic Massey who was last seen in Wailuku on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Courtesy: Maui Police Department)

WAILUKU, MAUI (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Dominic Massey.

He was last seen in his vehicle leaving his residence in Wailuku on Monday, Oct. 4, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Police later located his vehicle in Wailuku.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Massey’s family reported to police that their last contact with him was over the phone at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday while he was at Walmart.

Massey is described as approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has a short goatee, a tattoo of a cross on his left chest and the year “1993” tattooed across his stomach. He also has a tattoo of a turtle behind his left ear and angel wings on his left forearm.

Massey was last seen wearing a fluorescent yellow shirt with the Fabmac Homes logo, blue jeans with paint stains and brown work boots; it’s possible he could have changed clothes after leaving his residence.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6400.