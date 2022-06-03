HONOLULU (KHON2) — The price for paradise is a heavy one with many people barely breaking even each month.

However, the steep prices and rising cost of inflation isn’t stopping some eager people from moving to Hawaii despite the high costs in rent.

Rent.com released their updated models for rental units in Hawaii and their estimates might shock you.

According to their metrics the average rent for apartments in Honolulu is between $2,340 and $6,285 for 2022.

Studio and one-bedroom apartments being on the lower end average $2,340 to $3,430. Two-bedroom apartments to three-bedroom apartments average between $5,240 to $6,285.

Because Honolulu is unaffordable for so many residents, many people would rather make a commute to the city and rent on the west side. However, there are more affordable rental units near and around Honolulu.

Their metrics show the most affordable neighborhoods in Honolulu are Palama where the average one-bedroom apartment rent goes for $1,000. Kuakini also has one-bedroom apartments going for $1,000.

Makiki also has cheaper one and two-bedroom apartments for rent starting at $1,250. Lastly, they suggest looking at Ala Moana – Kakaako because rents start at $1,295 compared to the average of $3,430 in Honolulu.

To read the full report comparing rental prices in Honolulu head to Rent.com.