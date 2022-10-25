HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 27, Kapa’a Quarry Road will be the scene of a car crash stunt for a movie.

According to the Honolulu Film Office, this film has brought in over $40 million to local businesses and employment of crew and cast. It has provided over 125 jobs for locals and has booked more than 6,000 room nights in hotels. With an innovative eye to the future, this film production has invested in creating an internship program in order to train up incoming local filmmakers.

The schedule for Thursday, Oct. 27 is as follows:

6 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – No through traffic is allowed. Kapa‘a Quarry Road will close fronting Le Jardin Academy. Motorists are asked to access Le Jardin from the Kalāheo High School side.

12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – No through traffic is allowed at the middle section of Kapa‘a Quarry Road will be closed between the Le Jardin Academy and the Kapa‘a Transfer Station. Motorists are asked to access Le Jardin from Kalaniana‘ole Highway and the transfer station from the Kalāheo High School side during these times. The school and transfer station will be accessible.

