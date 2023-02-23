HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting Thursday, March 2, Consolidated Theatres will be offering a new deal for movie lovers at its Kapolei location.

The new deal will be offered all day for all shows in honor of celebrating the one-year anniversary of the renovation and reopening of Consolidated Theatres Kapolei.

Consolidated Theatres said on Thursday, March 2, prices for luxury recliners will be $10 and $8 for traditional seats.

If you’re looking for an even cheaper deal, its Tuesday Mahalo Days will continue to have all seats available for $5 tickets.

According to Consolidated Theatres, the deal brings the best ticket price anywhere in Hawaii and comes just in time for the showing of CREED III.

You can purchase tickets at the box office or online.