Move over and slow down it’s the law: HPD reminds drivers about the move over law

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Distracted drivers pose a major threat to the safety of first responders when they are on the side of the road assisting others during a crash or vehicle accident.

That is why the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is getting the message out there–to move over a lane or slow down if you see an emergency vehicle assisting in a collision, from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14.

This lines up with the National Crash Responders Safety Week, which runs the same week.

It’s not just for safety it is also the law. James Slayter with the traffic division of HPD said speeding closely past an emergency vehicle creates a risk to them and yourself.

“Basically, anytime as a motorist when you are coming up on a scene where you have an emergency vehicle with flashing lights in summary for the law, we are asking that you move over one lane adjacent and or if you can’t move over to another lane at least reduce your speed to a reasonable speed,” Slayter said.

According to Slayter, a first responder’s emergency flashing lights are not just a suggestion or recommendation; they are flashing to warn drivers that a situation is hazardous and potentially dangerous.

Back in 2012, the move over law was enacted to help protect first responders while they are performing duties near or on a roadway.

“I think it is important to note that traffic incidents are the number one cause of death for emergency responders nationwide,” said Slayter. “When we say emergency responders, we are not just talking about police officers, we are talking about fire, EMS, freeway safety patrol, you are looking at tow-truck drivers, other city and county state vehicles, ocean safety.”

According to Hawai’i Police, 12 law enforcement officers, five firefighters, and more than 60 employees of State Department of Transportation were struck and killed while working on roadway incidents.

Which is why first responders nationwide are taking part in this safety week to remind the public to slow down and move over, if possible.

“So anytime you see those flashing lights we are just asking you to move over one lane adjacent or at least slow down to a reasonable speed,” Slayter said.