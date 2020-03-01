Move of a controversial Ala Moana playground celebrated with a Mahalo Rally

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Mahalo Rally was held on February 29 at Ala Moana Beach Park.

Various organizations gathered to celebrate the move of a controversial playground from Ala Moana to Kakaako.

Many in the community voiced their opposition to the original proposal and are thankful lawmakers listened.

“That shows us that it is important to speak up when you feel something is important. And it also means the community came together, and we were encouraged by their support,” said Audrey Lee of Malama Moana.

The City Council recently voted on a master plan for Ala Moana Beach Park. Besides the playground being moved, a proposed dog park was also taken out of the plan.