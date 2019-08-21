Move in day for thousands of UH Manoa students, expect heavy traffic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Expect a lot of traffic around UH Manoa starting Wednesday.

Nearly 3,500 students are expected to move in across five dorm and apartment buildings.

Check in begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning for the freshman dorms at Hale Aloha.

Avoid the area if possible.

Classes for UH Manoa begin on Monday, August 26.

In order to ensure your arrival is as smooth as possible, please review the Move-In Guide for your Residence Hall or Apartment in the table below.

Hale Aloha

(Lokelani, Lehua, ‘Ilima, Mokihana)

Hale Aloha Move-In Guide

Drive Thru check-in at Hale Wainani parking lot (by last name)

A-G, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

H-O, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

P-Z, 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Gateway House

Gateway House Move-In Guide

Drive Thru check-in at Hale Wainani parking lot (by last name)

A-G, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

H-O, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

P-Z, 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Hale Laulima & Hale Kahawai

Hale Laulima & Hale Kahawai Move-In Guide

Check-in at check-in tent in the Hale Laulima/Hale Kahawa courtyard.

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Johnson Hall

Johnson Hall Move-In Guide

Check-in at Johnson Hall community Desk (by last name)

A-L, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

M-Z, 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Hale Ānuenue

Hale Ānuenue Move-In Guide

Check-in at the Hale Ānuenue community desk.

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.