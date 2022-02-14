Motorcyclist who died after colliding into SUV on Maui Veterans Highway identified

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The motorcyclist who who died after colliding into SUV on Maui Veterans Highway on Sunday, Feb. 13 has been identified as 49-year-old Nicholas Warhus of Wailuku, according to the Maui Police Department.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. on Maui Veterans Highway North of Kamaaina Road in Kahului.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Police said the Warhus was speeding when it smashed into the back of an SUV going south bound toward Kihei on Maui Veterans Highway.

The SUV spun out, crossed the grassy center median then wen into the Kahului bound lanes, rolled over several times and landed in the middle of both North bound lanes of Maui Veterans Highway.

The driver of the SUV, who is a 39-year-old woman, was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was wearing a seat belt.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

This is the fifth traffic fatality on Maui this year compared to one at the same time last year.