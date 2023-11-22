HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they responded to a 911 call on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The call came in to HPD around 9:50 p.m. and took police personnel to the area of Nimitz Highway and Kalihi Street in Kalihi.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, the incident involved a speeding motorcyclist, a city bus and two motorists.

The motorcyclist is a 28-year-old male that was identified by HPD officers was reported to have been traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on Nimitz Highway.

Police said that while he was traveling, he “disregarded” a red light. Running it led the 28-year-old male motorcyclist to collide with a city bus that was making a left turn. The bus was driven by a 46-year-old female, and she was making a left turn onto Kalihi Street from Nimitz Highway, according to HPD officers.

When the 28-year-old male motorcyclist collided with the city bus, he was ejected onto the roadway where he collided with a 68-year-old male motorist, said police.

To make things more precarious for the 28-year-old male motorcyclist, he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, according to HPD.

HPD said that the 28-year-old male motorcyclist was transported via American Medical Response.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the motorcyclist was taken to a local area trauma facility in critical condition.

HPD said that this incident is Oʻahu’s 52nd traffic related fatality for 2023. While HPD said that speed was a factor, they reported that the investigation is ongoing.