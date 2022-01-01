Motorcyclist, moped rider killed in separate New Year’s Eve traffic accidents on Maui

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Maui, there were two fatal traffic accidents in Kaanapali and in Wailuku.

In Kaanapali, a 51-year-old motorcycle rider died after an accident Honoapiilani Highway near Kekaa Drive. It happened just after 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.

Maui police said he was going south on Honoapiilani Highway a high rate of speed when he lost control and was thrown on the road.

He slid on the outhbound lanes of Honoapiilani Highway into the northbound lanes where an SUV hit him.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcylce rider was not wearing a helmet.

The 57-year-old Lahaina driver of an SUV and her three adult passengers were not injured. They all had on their seatbelts.

Police said they believe speed is a factor and they are investigating whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

In Wailuku, a 32-year-old moped rider died after an accident on Kehalani Mauka Parkway near North of Komo Ohia Street. It happened just after 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.

The moped rider lost control of the moped and crashed into the curb several times before he was thrown off the moped and onto the roadway.

He died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet

Maui police said they are investigating. It is unknown if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the crash.

These are Maui County’s two traffic fatalities for the year, compared to zero at this time last year.