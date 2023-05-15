The area of a traffic fatality on Oahu on Sunday night, May 15, 2023. (Honolulu Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 24-year-old man died from his injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on Kamehameha Highway Sunday night.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on the highway in Kahuku when he lost control and was ejected onto the right shoulder.

Police said the man had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This is the 27th traffic fatality on Oahu in 2023. At the same time in 2022, there were 18 traffic deaths.

Police are investigating.