Motorcyclist killed in traffic collision along Highway 132 identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The motorcyclist involved in Tuesday evenings crash along Highway 132 in Pahoa has been identified as 36-year-old Arif L. McClue.

According to police, McClue was driving a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 132, when he apparently crossed the double solid yellow line and struck a 2001 tandem dump truck head-on. The truck was traveling west at the time.

Witnesses at the scene said the motorcyclist had been observed passing vehicles and speeding in the area prior to the collision.

Upon impact, McClue was ejected from his seat and found unresponsive in the shoulder of the road.

He was taken to Hilo Medical Center where a pronouncement of death was made at 8:13 p.m.

Police say the dump truck driver did not suffer injuries.

Investigators have determined that speed and inattention were factors in this incident.