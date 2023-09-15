The area of a fatal motorcycle accident on Fort Weaver Road in Waipahu, Hawaii on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have announced that a 41-year-old man has died following a crash in Waipahu.

The Honolulu Police Department said the man was speeding on his motorcycle on Fort Weaver Road during the time of the incident on Wednesday night, Sept. 13.

According to police, when the motorcyclist was heading northbound onto the Waipahu off-ramp he lost control and struck a metal street lamppost causing him to be ejected onto the road.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services then arrived to take him to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

HPD said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This is the 39th Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year. At the same time in 2022, there were 36 traffic-related deaths.

Police are investigating.