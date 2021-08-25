Motorcyclist killed in collision with dump truck driver on popular Pahoa highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are investigating a traffic collision that left a motorcyclist dead along Highway 132 in Pahoa.

It happened at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday between the 4 and 5 mile marker.

According to police, a man driving a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 132, when he apparently crossed the double solid yellow line and struck a 2001 tandem dump truck head-on. The truck was traveling west at the time.

Witnesses at the scene said the motorcyclist had been observed passing vehicles and speeding in the area prior to the collision.

Upon impact, the motorcyclist was ejected from his seat and found unresponsive in the shoulder of the road.

He was taken to Hilo Medical Center where a pronouncement of death was made at 8:13 p.m.

Police say the dump truck driver did not suffer injuries.

Investigators have determined that speed and inattention were factors in this incident.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the motorcyclist’s exact cause of death.