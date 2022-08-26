The area of a motorcyclist accident in Kaneohe, Hawaii on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 34-year-old male motorcyclist involved in a Kaneohe accident that happened on Saturday, Aug. 20, has died, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner.

The Honolulu Police Department was notified of the motorcyclist’s death on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

According to HPD, the 34-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Kalanianaole Highway approaching the intersection at Kamehameha Highway when he lost control and was ejected off his motorcycle after skidding into the grassy area.

After the accident occurred, the man was taken to the nearest hospital.

A police report said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. It appears that speed was a contributing factor to this collision. But it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.

Honolulu police are investigating.