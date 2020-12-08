Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash on Makakilo Drive

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash on Makakilo Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

According to EMS, a 32-year-old man collided with a vehicle at around 6:30 a.m. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No additional details are available at this time.