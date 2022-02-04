Motorcyclist in critical condition after hitting guardrail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported a motor vehicle collision that occurred on Feb. 3 around 5:20 pm. in the Makiki area.

HPD said a 61-year-old male operating a BMW motorcycle, was traveling westbound on the H-1 Freeway when he collided into a guardrail.

The motorcyclist was transported to the nearest hospital where HPD said he remains in critical condition.

According to HPD, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Speed, alcohol and drugs do not seem to be contributing factors at this time.

Honolulu police are still investigating the incident.