Motorcyclist in critical condition after hitting guardrail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported a motor vehicle collision that occurred on Feb. 3 around 5:20 pm. in the Makiki area.

HPD said a 61-year-old male operating a BMW motorcycle, was traveling westbound on the H-1 Freeway when he collided into a guardrail.

The motorcyclist was transported to the nearest hospital where HPD said he remains in critical condition.

According to HPD, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Speed, alcohol and drugs do not seem to be contributing factors at this time.

Honolulu police are still investigating the incident.

February 11 2022 06:40 pm