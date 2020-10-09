Motorcyclist in critical condition after early morning collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motorcycle collision Friday morning near the intersection of Geiger Road and Fort Weaver Road in the Ewa Beach area left one man in critical condition.

The incident happened at 3:04 a.m., according to police.

HPD says a 36-year-old male was traveling southbound on Fort Weaver Road when he attempted to turn onto Geiger Road on his motorcycle.

As he turned, the man collided with the traffic island’s curb and was ejected onto the roadway.

Honolulu EMS administered critical life saving treatment and the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in this collision, but the investigation is ongoing.

