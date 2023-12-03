HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kalanianaole Highway is closed going both directions from Nawiliwili to Lunalilo HM Road, due to a crash investigation that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

The crash is said to have taken place at around 5:43 p.m., Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident at 6:18.

Honolulu EMS administered advanced life support to a motorcyclist who is possibly in his 40s, after he suffered multiple life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.