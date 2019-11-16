Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision on McCully Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision on McCully Street and Citron Street.

It happened just after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 16.

A 64-year old man was driving southbound on McCully Street when he attempted to make a left turn onto Citron Street and was struck by a 25-year old male motorcyclist who was traveling northbound on McCully Street at a high rate of speed.

As a result of the collision, the 25-year-old male motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway and later transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

At the time of the collision, the 25-year old male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The 64-year old male was not injured as a result of the collision.