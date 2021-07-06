Motorcyclist in critical condition following collision in Kailua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after falling off her motorcycle in Kailua.

It happened around 10:59 a.m. on July 5.

According to police, the motorcycle was traveling southwest on Kaneohe Bay Drive when it made a wide turn onto the H-3 on-ramp. The driver apparently overshot the turn and collided with a curb causing her to be ejected from the motorcycle and hit her head on the roadway.

The woman was taken to Queen’s Medical Center with reports of internal and head injuries.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.