Motorcyclist hospitalized after Wailuku crash

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Maui man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a crash in Wailuku.

It happened around midnight at the intersection of Market Street and Mokuhau road in Wailuku.

Police say a preliminary investigation found that the 45-year-old motorcyclist was traveling illegally on Kahekili highway.

He then lost control of his motorcycle and hit a curb, and was thrown from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash.

