HILO, Hawaiʻi (KHON2) — A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a he was in an accident with a pick up truck on Māmalahoa Highway in Hilo.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 on Māmalahoa Highway, which is also known as Highway 19, and Hau Street.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department said a pick up truck turned left from Hau Street onto Highway 19.

The motorcyclist it was going Hilo bound on Highway 19 when it hit the back rear side of the pick up truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, and later to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu in stable but critical condition.

Police did not say if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The pick up truck driver was not injured.

Police said the road was wet and it was raining at the time of the collision.

Police opened a negligent injury investigation which is pending.

If you have any information contact Officer Jared Cabatu at (808) 961-2339 and Jared.Cabatu@HawaiiCounty.gov. , or call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.